Palghar resort owner booked after girl drowns in its swimming pool

Palghar, Jun 1 (PTI) A case has been registered against the owner of a resort in Maharashtra’s Palghar district after a 7-year-old girl drowned in its swimming pool, an official said on Saturday.

The resort owner, Roman Jan D'mello, has been booked under Indian Penal Code 304-A concerning causing death by negligence.

A 7-year-old girl from Mumbai's Bhandup area drowned in the swimming pool of the resort at Rangaon in Palghar district on May 29, police said.

The child had visited the resort with her grandmother.

She enjoyed swimming with 14 others. Later, her grandmother and others went for lunch around 1 pm, but the girl stayed in the water without the knowledge of others and drowned, police had said earlier.

Even the coaches and trainers had gone for lunch when the girl was in the pool, they had said.