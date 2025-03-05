Palghar robbery accused on run for 20 years arrested

Palghar, Mar 5 (PTI) The Palghar police have arrested a 60-year-old man accused in a dacoity case who was absconding for two decades, an official said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in March 2005 when a gang of more than a dozen dacoits barged into a man's office at Ambatpada in Vasai area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, Vangaon police station's assistant inspector Tushar Pachpute said.

The dacoits held the victim at knifepoint and robbed him Rs 43,000 in cash, a mobile phone, and also took away a rifle and a pistol kept in his office, he said.

Following the incident, the police registered an FIR under sections 395 (dacoity) and 397 (robbery or dacoity with an attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Arms Act.

Over the years, the police arrested 18 persons involved in the crime, while three others remained at large, the official said.

One of the absconding accused had died, he said.

Recently, police received a tip-off about one of the remaining fugitives.

A police team traced the accused, identified as Deu Janya Chimada, to Khanvel in the neighbouring Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and apprehended him from there on Tuesday, the official said without giving further details.

Further investigation was on into the case. PTI COR GK