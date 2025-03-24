Palghar Shiv Sena leader's murder: Prime accused's property to be attached, says SP

Palghar, Mar 24 (PTI) The properties of the absconding prime accused in the murder of Shiv Sena leader Ashok Dhodi will be attached, a senior Palghar police official said on Monday.

Ashok Dhodi had gone missing on January 20, and his body was found after police managed to zero in on his car, which was in a water-filled quarry in Bhilad in neighbouring Gujarat.

"We will soon arrest prime accused Avinash Dhodi (who is the victim's brother). The attachment of his property is imminent. The Crime Branch has begun the process of proclamation," Palghar Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil told reporters.

Police named seven persons in the FIR, four of whom have been arrested, while three, including Avinash Dhodi are on the run. The vehicle used in the crime was found in Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, the victim's son Akash Dhodi sought a CID probe into the case after expressing concern over the pace of the investigations.

He and his mother said the victim had routinely spoken to police about the illicit activities of Avinash Dhodi, including bootlegging, but no action was taken. PTI COR BNM