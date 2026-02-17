Palghar teen, friend bludgeon aunt to death after being reprimanded for TV addiction

Palghar, Feb 17 (PTI) A woman was bludgeoned to death allegedly by her 15-year-old nephew and his friend after she reprimanded him for his addiction to television in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The police have detained the two minor boys in connection with the brutal attack, which took place in Berhampur village in Vasai West on Sunday night, an official said.

The 65-year-old victim was found dead in her bungalow, where she lived alone, on Monday morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police Purnima Chowgule-Shringi said.

She said investigations revealed that the woman had reprimanded her nephew, a school dropout, regarding his career path and addiction to television, and angered by the scolding, the teen called his friend to the house.

"The accused caught his aunt unawares, allegedly attacking her from behind with a wooden log and a bamboo stick. The woman died instantly due to the force," the official said.

The boys allegedly attempted to hide the body in a bed but were unsuccessful and subsequently fled the scene, she said.

The DCP said the murder came to light when the victim's daughter, unable to reach her on the phone, sent her brother to investigate, and he discovered the body on the floor.

During the probe, the police questioned the nephew, who confessed to the killing, she said.

According to the police, the minor had stolen from his aunt three months ago, following which she had deposited all her jewellery in a bank locker.

A case of murder has been registered against the two boys, who have been sent to a remand home, the DCP said. PTI COR ARU