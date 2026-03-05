Palghar to get 200 ST buses over next two years

Palghar, Mar 5 (PTI) Around 200 MSRTC buses will be made available for Palghar district over the next two years to tide over shortage in public transport services, Boisar MLA Vilas Tare said on Thursday.

The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by state transport minister Pratap Sarnaik after a memorandum detailing hardships of citizens due to shortage of buses at ST depots here was submitted to him on February 10, Tare added.

"As per the plan, 90 buses will be provided in 2026-27 and another 110 buses in 2027-28. These will be distributed to depots in Palghar, Saphale, Vasai, Arnala, Dahanu, Jawhar, Boisar and Nalasopara," he said. PTI COR BNM