Palghar to get bamboo skill development varsity

Palghar, May 16 (PTI) A university for bamboo skill development will be set up in Palghar, an official said on Friday.

The decision to set up the Pasha Patel Skill Tech University was taken to coincide with the launch of the 'Mission Bamboo Cultivation' by the Palghar district administration, he added.

It will help combat climate change, bolster Maharashtra's green cover, and uplift tribal communities, the official said.

Under the initiative, one crore bamboo trees will be planted in Thane and Palghar, he said.

The decision was announced at a rally in Sativali attended by Pasha Patel, chairman of State Agricultural Prices Commission, and Vivek Pandit, chairperson of State Level Tribal Development Review Committee. PTI COR BNM