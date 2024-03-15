Palghar to get new 1500-caapcity jail at cost of Rs 418 cr

Palghar, Mar 15 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis virtually performed the foundation stone laying of the district jail complex in Palghar, an official said on Friday.

It will reduce overcrowding in jails in Thane and Kalyan, he added.

"The new jail will have a capacity of 1,500 inmates and administrative approval of Rs 418 crore has been received for its construction. It will be built on 25 acres of land by the Maharashtra State Police Housing Corporation," the official said. PTI COR BNM