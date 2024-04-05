Palghar villagers 'audit' Jal Jeevan Mission works, engineers threaten mass leave

Palghar, Apr 5 (PTI) Sixteen engineers of Palghar Zilla Parishad have threatened to go on mass leave in protest against an "audit" being carried out by agitating villagers of water works under the Jal Jeevan Mission, an official said on Friday.

These engineers apprised the ZP's executive engineer of their decision on Thursday through a letter, he added.

Villagers over the past several days have been going around trying to find errors in the work, resulting in spats with engineers, leading to some staffers being kept in captivity for some time, the official said.

"In the letter, engineers have said the audit agitation was affecting their health and morale. Till a decision is taken at the highest level, we have no option but to go on mass leave," the official said.

Meanwhile, the assistant returning officer of Palghar Lok Sabha constituency directed block development officers and gram panchayat functionaries to examine whether the ongoing agitation violated the model code of conduct. PTI COR MVG BNM