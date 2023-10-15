Palghar woman ends life; husband, father-in-law held on charges of dowry death

Palghar, Oct 15 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Palghar district following which police have arrested her husband and father-in-law on charges of dowry death, an official said on Sunday.

During the probe, the police found a 'suicide note' written on the victim's palm in which she blamed her in-laws and husband for the dowry demand and for harassing and torturing her, the official from Nalla Sopara police station said quoting the FIR.

The woman's father in his police complaint said his daughter got married in May 2022 to a man from Nalla Sopara area here and working as an engineer in a private company in neighbouring Mumbai.

Two months after the marriage, her in-laws allegedly started demanding Rs 5 lakh from the woman's family which they could not pay, the official said quoting the complaint.

At around 8.30 am on Friday, the complainant's son-in-law called him up demanding Rs 5 lakh and allegedly warned that if he fails to pay the same, they would kill his daughter, the police said.

After some time, when the woman's father called her up and enquired with her, she told him that her in-laws were troubling her for the money and beating her up, and she could not take it anymore, the complaint claimed.

On Friday evening, a person from Nalla Sopara informed the woman's father that she had committed suicide by hanging herself from the ceiling at her husband's home, the police said.

Based on the complaint by the woman's father, the police on Friday registered an FIR against her husband, father-in-law, mother-in-law and sister-in-law under Indian Penal Code sections 304-B (dowry death) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), he said.

The police have arrested the woman's husband and father-in-law, the official said, adding further probe is on into the case. PTI COR GK