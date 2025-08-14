Palghar woman's multiple voter list entries administrative error, not malpractice: Officials

Palghar, Aug 14 (PTI) A woman's name was listed six times in the electoral rolls of Nalasopara assembly constituency in Maharashtra's Palghar district, though a senior official on Thursday said it was a case of "administrative error and not electoral malpractice".

According to officials, Sushma Gupta of Mata Jivdani Chawl, filled up Form 6, which is the application for inclusion of name in the electoral roll for the first time, online in January 2024.

When her Electoral Photo Identity Card (EPIC) did not arrive, she mistakenly believed she needed to reapply and ended up submitting the same form six times, resulting in each application creating a fresh entry in the voter roll, the official said.

"After the duplication came to light, Gupta filed Form 7 to retain one entry and remove the other five. She voted only once despite the multiple entries. This case is being treated as an administrative error, not electoral malpractice," Deputy Collector Tejas Chavan informed.

All duplicate entries of Gupta have been removed and just one valid entry retained, said Palghar collector and district election officer (DEO) Indu Rani Jakhar.

"Action will be taken against those who are negligent in election work. All booth level officers (BLOs) and other election staff must ensure such lapses are not repeated. BLOs must strictly verify their voter lists, identify duplicates, and process Form 7 submissions wherever required," she said.

Jakhar said the search for duplicate voters is now being carried out across the district, and voters have been urged to ensure their names appear only once.

"In the upcoming voter list revision programme, all systems must thoroughly check for and exclude duplicate claims in the same manner. Negligence in this matter would attract disciplinary action," Jakhar warned.

The incident has hit national headlines as it comes amid protests by the opposition Congress on alleged voter list discrepancies.

Rahul Gandhi has alleged large-scale discrepancies in voter lists and other irregularities in the poll process and has accused the Election Commission of colluding with the BJP.

Gandhi last week cited data to allege more than one lakh votes were 'stolen' in the Mahadevapura assembly constituency of Bengaluru Central Lok Sabha in the 2024 elections, resulting in his party's defeat. PTI COR BNM