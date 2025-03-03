Pall of gloom descends on Himachal village after man's death in Uttarakhand avalanche

Shimla, Mar 3 (PTI) A pall of gloom descended on Shoi Khuada village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district as the mortal remains of Mohinder Pal, who was killed in an avalanche in Uttarakhand, reached there on Monday.

On Sunday, the bodies of the last four of the trapped labourers were pulled out from the site of the avalanche-hit Border Roads Organisation (BRO) camp in Chamoli, taking the death toll to eight as authorities ended the nearly 60-hour rescue operation that commenced on Friday. On Monday morning, the mortal remains of Mohinder Pal (40) reached the village where he was cremated in the afternoon with hundreds of villagers joining the funeral.

Mohinder Pal, who lived in a joint family with his younger brother and his family, is survived by his mother Pushpa Devi (62), wife Ramta Devi (38) and a son and a daughter aged eight and two years, respectively.

He spoke to his younger brother Ram Gopal, who works in the telecom sector, on February 27 to condole the demise of his father-in-law.

Mohinder's mother and wife were in tears, while his children were yet not aware that their father was no more.

Ram Gopal, meanwhile, has urged the government to provide adequate compensation to his late brother's family.