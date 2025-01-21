Pamban Bridge: Why old one survived for over a century while new one has estimated life of 58 years

Rameshwaram (Tamil Nadu) Jan 21 (PTI) As the inauguration of the new Pamban Bridge, which connects Rameswaram island to the country's mainland with rail network, awaits a formal announcement any time soon, the Railways has estimated its lifespan to be 38 years without any upkeep and up to 58 years with minimal maintenance.

Advertisment

The old bridge, constructed and commissioned by the Britishers in 1914, was operational for train services till December 23, 2022 completing over 108 years of its existence in a highly-corrosive environment and unpredictable weather conditions.

Compared to that, the new bridge, though superior in several ways as claimed by the Railways, will have an estimated life period of 38 to 58 years depending upon its regular upkeep.

"The robust surface protection system against corrosion can extend the bridge's lifespan to 38 years without maintenance and up to 58 years with minimal maintenance," a document shared by the Southern Railway said.

Advertisment

Explaining the reason regarding the difference of the life span of the two bridges, a Southern Railway official said, "The British engineers used a special type of silver paint to give a protective coating to the bridge so that it could resist corrosion for ages. It costs a lot." "Polysiloxane paint, used in highly corrosion-prone areas worldwide, has been applied to the new bridge to ensure long-lasting durability," he added.

When asked, R Srinivasan, Senior Deputy General Manager, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which constructed the bridge, refused to respond, saying, "I am not authorised to talk." According to the Southern Railway official, the Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Southern Circle, who has given an adverse report regarding planning and execution of the bridge, has also questioned its estimated lifespan.

"I think the Britishers might not have estimated the life of the old bridge for over a century but it remained operational for so long. Similarly, I believe that we are estimating the life span on the new bridge to 38 years without maintenance and up to 58 years with minimal maintenance but it might continue to be in service for over a century of more than that too," he added.

Advertisment

After the CRS flagged issues such as violation of bridge construction norms, inadequate anti-corrosion methods, lapses in execution among others, the Southern Railways has launched an aggressive initiative to highlight its striking features along with working on the recommendations made by the CRS.

"The New Pamban Bridge, India's first Vertical Lift Railway Sea Bridge in Tamil Nadu stands as a beacon of progress in Indian infrastructure, blending heritage with innovation," the document said.

It added, "Designed to connect Rameswaram Island to the mainland, this 2.07-kilometre-long vertical lift sea bridge is a marvel of engineering and a significant step toward modernising transportation in the region." Drawing a global comparison, the Southern Railway claims the new Pamban Bridge joins the ranks of iconic vertical lift bridges worldwide, such as the Tower Bridge of London and the Arthur Kill Vertical Lift Bridge of the US.

Advertisment

"While these bridges were significant in their time, the new Pamban Bridge incorporates modern materials and technologies that surpasses its predecessors in efficiency and durability," the SR said.

Officials said that the old bridge was a cantilever structure with a Scherzer rolling lift span, allowing ships to pass underneath, however, the harsh marine environment took a toll, leading to frequent repairs and operational challenges like corrosion, speed restrictions and closures due to maintenance.

"The increasing volume of traffic, coupled with the need for faster and safer connectivity prompted the government to envision a new structure that would be technologically advanced, durable, and future-ready," the railway document said.

Advertisment

"The construction of a state-of-the-art sea bridge that could accommodate growing traffic volumes, ensure durability and facilitate smoother maritime navigation," it added.

According to officials, the vertical life span of the new bridge takes five minutes and 30 seconds to complete the whole process whereas the cantilever structure of the old bridge used to take more time as well as more manpower.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new bridge, parallel to the old one, in November 2019 and the work was started in February 2020 by RVNL. It was supposed to be completed by December 2021, however, the deadline was extended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and several other reasons such as challenging weather conditions. PTI JP ZMN