Pamphlets with objectionable messages trigger protests from Dalit groups in Nashik; one arrested

Nashik, Jun 22 (PTI) One person was arrested in Nashik in Maharashtra for allegedly printing pamphlets with objectionable messages about a particular community with the aim of putting a rival in trouble, a police official said on Saturday.

The pamphlets caused tension in several parts of the city, including Rajwada and Panchavti, with workers of the Republican Party of India (Athawale) and some Dalit outfits holding protests in Nimani, Dindori Naka etc during the morning.

"The person who has been shown as the printer of the pamphlet has nothing to do with the issue. Our probe has found someone he had a dispute with had done this to put him in trouble. The person behind these objectionable pamphlets has been arrested. We have asked all groups to maintain peace and not let this mischief cause communal disharmony," Assistant Commissioner of Police Kirankumar Chavan said.

A case has been registered at Panchavati police station under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and Information Technology Act, the ACP added. PTI COR BNM