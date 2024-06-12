Pan-India motorcycle expedition kicks off to mark 25th anniversary of victory in Kargil war

New Delhi, Jun 12 (PTI) Three teams of eight motorcyclists each from three corners of the country have embarked on a journey as part of pan-India motorcycle expedition that began on Wednesday to commemorate the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil conflict.

The expedition serves to showcase significant contribution of the brave soldiers and honour their legacy, the defence ministry said in a statement.

"As a tribute to the valour and sacrifices of heroes of the Kargil war, the Indian Army has commenced a pan-India motorcycle expedition today, a journey commemorating the 25th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the Kargil war of 1999," it said.

Three teams of eight motorcyclists each have embarked on this journey from three corners of the country -- Dinjan in the east, Dwarka in the west, and Dhanushkodi in the south. These riders will traverse diverse terrains and challenging routes, symbolising the unity and resilience of the armed forces, the statement said.

On their way, the riders will reach out to the Kargil war heroes, veterans and 'veer nari' who are residing at various places en route, it said.

They will also pay homage at war memorials en route, raise awareness and encourage the youth to join the Indian Army.

The eastern route encompasses movement from Dinjan to Delhi, via Jorhat, Guwahati, Binaguri, Katihar, Danapur, Gorakhpur, Lucknow and Agra covering 2,489 km approximately, it said.

The western route encompasses movement from Dwarka to Delhi via Dhrangadhra, Ahmedabad, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Ajmer, Jaipur and Alwar covering nearly 1,565 km approximately.

The southern route encompasses movement from Dhanuskodi to Delhi via Madurai, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Anantapur, Hyderabad, Nagpur, Bhopal Gwalior and Alwar covering nearly 2,963 km.

The teams will converge in Delhi on June 26 and proceed ahead along two different routes to Dras. One through Ambala, Amritsar, Jammu, Udampur and Srinagar covering 1,085 km while the other via Chandimandir, Manali, Sarchu, Nyoma, Tangtse and Leh covering 1,509 km.

"The expedition will be finally culminating at Gun Hill in Dras, a place etched in history for its strategic importance during the Kargil war. This final leg of the expedition will not only retrace the paths of bravery but will also serve as a reminder of the relentless spirit and dedication of our soldiers," it added.

Flag-off and flag-in ceremonies at all prominent places will be conducted in the presence of eminent dignitaries to include senior military officials, veterans, 'veer nari' and distinguished guests, who will felicitate and encourage the riders and the cause they represent.

The Kargil war veterans and 'veer nari' will also be felicitated recognising their sacrifices and unwavering support during the war.

The expedition is being led by the Regiment of Artillery, which played a pivotal role to ensure success in Operation Vijay. Artillery's precision, firepower and strategic support were vital in turning the tide in favour of the Indian armed forces.

As the riders travel through the length and breadth of the country, they will carry with them the stories of courage, sacrifice and patriotism. This expedition is not just a tribute, but a symbol of enduring spirit of the Indian Army, it said.

'Operation Vijay' was the name given to India's limited war against Pakistan after the neighbouring country infiltrated in 1999.

On July 26, 1999, the Indian Army announced the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay', declaring victory after a nearly three-month-long battle at the icy heights of Kargil, including super-high-altitude locations such as Tololing and Tiger Hill.