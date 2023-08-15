Pan-India radio convention at Santiniketan in September

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Amateur radio operators from across the country are meeting at Santiniketan in West Bengal next month to share their knowledge on the subject to promote the hobby.

Advertisment

The Open Source Classes for Amateur Radio (OSCAR) will hold its pan-India convention from September 23 to 24 that will bring together experienced amateur radio operators, aspiring operators, and enthusiasts.

"We aim to celebrate the achievements of amateur radio operators, inspire new enthusiasts, and foster a vibrant and knowledgeable community," Nilkantha Chatterjee, co-founder of OSCAR-Convention said.

The Convention will provide open source classes about amateur radio to make people educated about the hobby, promote it and help enhance skill to call themselves an amateur.

Advertisment

Amateur radio operators are popularly known as HAM radio operators who use the radio frequency spectrum for purposes of non-commercial exchange of messages, wireless experimentation, self-training, private recreation, radio sport, contesting, and emergency communications.

He said the Convention will also feature the Amateur Station Operators Certificate examination that provides individuals with the opportunity to obtain or upgrade their amateur radio licences.

The Convention will also feature radio sports events that will provide participants with an opportunity to demonstrate their skills and compete in friendly contests.

Representatives from Bangladesh and Sri Lanka too have evinced interest in attending the convention, thus making it an international event. PTI SKU SKU KVK KVK