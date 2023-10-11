Pan Macmillan to publish trilogy revolving around lost empire of Muziris

New Delhi: Publishing house Pan Macmillan India on Wednesday announced the acquisition of "The Harveen Gill Mysteries", a trilogy rooted in ancient Indian history that blends conspiracy theories and ancient secrets, by the UK-based author Hamish Morjaria.

"The Muziris Empire", the first book in the series, is slated to release next year. It is touted to be an enthralling alchemy of mythology, science, religion and cryptography.

For the unversed, history traces the evolution of Muziris as a port from 3000 BC and marks it as a key point in maritime trade routes, with trade links to the Greeks, Romans, Arabs, Chinese and more.

Floods and an earthquake are believed to have knocked the port city off the map in 1341, a press release stated.

"Every so often we come across a manuscript that gleams with promise and potential from the get-go. With Hamish Morjaria's Harveen Gill Mysteries, we have an entire trilogy to be excited about.

"Written in the tradition of Dan Brown and Ashwin Sanghi thrillers, these action-packed novels open lost chapters of India’s ancient history through intricately plotted mysteries, unravelled by a kickass woman archaeologist. Readers, fasten your seatbelts!" said Teesta Guha Sarkar, editorial director at Pan Macmillan India, in a statement.

Told across three interweaving perspectives, moving back and forth in time and set in present-day Kerala -- once home to the ancient city of Muziris -- the trilogy is a story of team of Indian archaeologists, including the rebellious protagonist Harveen Gill, hunting down clues to locate the site of the ruins of the lost empire of Muziris.

Things come to a head when Gill makes a discovery that could perhaps be the key to locating the ancient city. But little does she know that greater powers are at play, watching her every move.

"In another world, the soon-to-be-head of Santa Alleanza, a sacred alliance founded to safeguard the interests of the Vatican and the Papacy, is keeping close tabs on the Indian team's progress, for their next discovery could shake the very foundations of the Church and precipitate the end of the world.

"As Gill pursues the fame and glory she craves, how much is she ready to risk?" reads the description of the book.