Pan shop owner hit by train in UP's Deoria, dies

Deoria, Aug 18 (PTI) A 48-year-old pan shop owner died after being hit by a train Monday morning while crossing to another platform at the Deoria Railway Station, police said.

Mannu Lal Prajapati was a native of Shahpur Bhikham village, they said.

According to police, Prajapati had left home early Monday with his elder son, Abhay, to go to Varanasi for medical treatment.

Both were waiting at Deoria Railway Station when he attempted to cross over to another platform and was struck by a train. He died on the spot, police said.

Baghauchghat Station House Officer Umesh Kumar said the body has been sent for post-mortem.