'Panch Shakti' initiative to ensure safety of women, children in Baramati, says Ajit Pawar

Pune, Oct 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday announced the launch of 'Panch Shakti', a five-pronged initiative to ensure the safety of women, children and people in Baramati of Pune district.

He made the announcement days after a Class 12 boy was stabbed to death by two other minor students in a college at Baramati, the assembly constituency of Ajit Pawar, who heads the ruling Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The student was killed on Monday.

Talking about the Panch Shakti initiative, Pawar said it would focus on enhancing the safety measures in Baramati with special attention to children and women.

The Baramati police will implement this initiative, which includes sensitisation programmes for the youth to promote safety and security.

Setting up a 'Shakti Box', a complaint box, at various locations such as schools, colleges, commercial establishments, banks, government offices, ST stands and coaching classes, is the first part of this initiative, he said.

"This will allow women and girls to report incidents of harassment like eve-teasing and stalking without fear," he said.

He also announced the launch of a dedicated helpline, the Shakti Number (9209394917), under the tagline 'Ek call, problem solved'.

This service will be available 24/7, ensuring that anyone can report issues and receive immediate assistance, Pawar said.

"In addition, a 'Shakti Kaksh' (cell) will be established at the police station level, where two women police personnel will be stationed to handle complaints from women," he said.

The fourth measure, 'Shakti Nazar', will focus on monitoring objectionable social media posts and content across various platforms to prevent online harassment, Pawar said.

Under the 'Shakti Bhet' programme, which is already underway, dedicated staff will visit schools, colleges, and other establishments to conduct awareness sessions.

"These sessions will cover topics related to the safety of women and children, such as distinguishing between good touch and bad touch, and addressing issues like substance abuse," he added.