Panchal takes over as new Thane collector

Thane, July 31 (PTI) Dr Shrikrishnanath B Panchal, a 2016-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, took charge as collector of Thane district on Thursday.

He succeeded Ashok Shingare who retired from service.

Panchal, who hails from Udgir in Latur district, is an MBBS graduate. He has served in Yavatmal and Jalna districts, among others, said an official release.

"During his tenure in Yavatmal, the Zilla Parishad won the state-level first prize of the Yashwantrao Chavan Panchayat Raj Award along with top honors under the Women and Child Development Department for effective implementation of schemes," it said. PTI COR KRK