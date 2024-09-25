Panchamirtham: Tamil film director held, released

Tiruchirappalli, Sep 25 (PTI) Noted Tamil film director Mohan G was arrested for his alleged remarks on Panchamirtham, a popular prasadam of Palani Lord Murugan temple, and he was later released on bail by a court.

According to police, an FIR was registered following a complaint from a HR and CE official and Mohan was arrested under various sections of BNS including disturbing peace and tranquility and he was produced before a court here on September 24. The court ordered his release on bail.

PMK founder leader S Ramadoss condemned his arrest.

The PMK leader said Mohan had in his interview to a YouTube channel only referred to some allegations on Panchamirtham and had wanted the government and officials to be cautious. Mohan's arrest was 'injustice,' he said.

Pazhaya Vannarapettai, Draupadi, Rudra Thandavam and Bahasuran were Mohan's films, who had strongly condemned playing with sentiments of crores of people on the Tirupati laddu controversy and demanded stringent punishment for those responsible.

Panchamirtham is made from five ingredients, cow ghee, banana, honey, jaggery, and cardamom. PTI VGN ROH