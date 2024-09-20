Panchayat accountant, village revenue officer held for bribery in Chhattisgarh

Raipur, Sep 20 (PTI) A janpad pachayat accountant and a village revenue officer were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Manendragarh-Chirmiri-Bharatpur and Surguja districts on Friday for allegedly seeking and accepting bribes, a senior Anti Corruption Bureau official said.

He identified the two as Satyendra Sinha, an assistant grade-II (accountant) of Manendragarh janpad panchayat, and village revenue officer Virendra Pandey posted in Bhittikala village in Surguja district.

"Sinha sought Rs 19,000 from a sarpanch to clear a bill of Rs 2.88 lakh connected to installation of street lights. He was caught red handed while accepting the money. Pandey sought Rs 5,000 from a man to make an entry into the revenue record book in connection with a plot of land," he said.

The two were held under the Prevention of Corruption Act 1988, he said. PTI COR BNM