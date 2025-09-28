Panchayat administrator arrested in Rajasthan's Pali for taking Rs 1.5 lakh bribe

Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Sunday arrested a panchayat administrator in Rajasthan's Pali district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh, officials said.

Arun Kumar, an administrator of Januda Gram Panchayat under the Marwar Junction Panchayat Samiti, was caught red-handed while taking the money, they said.

Smita Srivastava, additional director general of ACB, said that the bureau received a complaint alleging that Kumar was demanding a bribe of Rs 2.7 lakh in exchange for issuing a residential plot lease.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB laid a trap and apprehended Kumar while he was accepting the first installment of the bribe, Rs 1 lakh in cash and Rs 50,000 in dummy notes, Srivastava said.

Further investigation into the case is underway, officials added. PTI AG PRK SKY SKY