Panchayat development officer booked for posting WhatsApp status 'insulting' CM Siddaramaiah

Kalaburagi (Karnataka), Aug 30 (PTI) A case has been registered against a Panchayat Development Officer (PDO) for allegedly posting a WhatsApp status, "insulting" Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, police said on Saturday.

Suntanur gram panchayat PDO Praveen Kumar, reportedly edited a photograph of the Chief Minister to add a Muslim cap and shared it as his WhatsApp status.

The matter came to notice after locals noticed his mobile WhatsApp status and alerted a villager leader, who filed a complaint at Nimbarga police station in this regard, they said.

A memorandum has also been submitted by a few to the Panchayat officials demanding disciplinary action against the PDO.

"Based on the complaint received, we have registered a case under appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the accused PDO and the matter is being investigated further," a police officer said. PTI AMP ROH