Panchayat election in delimitated Jalukbari seat test for me before 2026 Assembly election: Himanta

Guwahati, May 3 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said the panchayat election in the delimitated Jalukbari constituency is a trial run for him ahead of next year’s Assembly polls, a seat he has represented for nearly 25 years.

Pitching for the BJP and its allies, he addressed four back-to-back campaign rallies for the second and final phase of panchayat elections on May 7, focusing on areas under the redrawn Jalukbari Assembly seat.

"This panchayat election is like a test for me, similar to the selection test we take to qualify for the matric exam. If I pass this test, only then will I get the party ticket for next year’s final from Jalukbari," Sarma said at a rally in Gorol, which was previously part of the Guwahati West assembly constituency.

Recalling the start of his electoral journey as a 27-year-old when he contested unsuccessfully from Jalukbari in 1997, Sarma said he managed to secure the seat for the first time in 2001 with a victory margin of 12,000 votes.

The margin has consistently increased and was 1.04 lakh in 2021 assembly polls, he added.

The chief minister maintained that his connect with people was the reason for his success and vouched to emulate it in the areas under the new Jalukbari constituency.

The delimitation exercise was carried out in the state in 2023, with the last Parliamentary polls last year being the first election with the newly drawn constituencies.

Sarma slammed the previous Congress governments, alleging that they failed to work for the welfare of the people and their leaders were busy filling their own pockets.

He alleged that the grand old party had only five things to offer to the people, ‘lungi, dhoti, suta (yarn), kombol (blanket) and ‘athuwa’ (mosquito net)’, while in contrast the BJP-led government has been empowering and uplifting the public with its numerous schemes.

Sarma mentioned different schemes under his government aimed at women, youth and marginalised sections which provided for free foodgrains, cashless medical treatment, free education and cash incentives.

He urged voters to support the BJP and AGP candidates in the panchayat elections so that the government can ensure corruption-free governance right from the grassroots level.

Earlier in the day, Sarma addressed two other rallies at Dharapur and Azara under the new Jalukbari constituency and in Nagaon district.

The chief minister reaffirmed the government’s tough stand against any person supporting Pakistan on any forum, including social media. PTI SSG SSG MNB