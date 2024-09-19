Panchayat elections in Punjab to be conducted by Oct 20

Chandigarh, Sep 19 (PTI) The elections to over 13,000 gram panchayats in Punjab will be held by October 20, according to a notification issued by the state rural development and panchayats on Thursday.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 209 of the Punjab Panchayati Raj Act, 1994 (Punjab Act 9 of 1994), and all other powers enabling him in this behalf, the Governor of Punjab is pleased to direct that the general election of the members of the Gram Panchayats, shall be held by the 20th October, 2024," said the notification.

The Punjab Assembly had earlier this month passed the Punjab Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aimed at holding the elections for 'sarpanch' and 'panch' without the symbols of political parties.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had then said that it would remove "groupism" in the villages and ensure holistic development of the rural areas.

The Punjab State Election Commission had last month said that it was in the process of making suitable logistical arrangements for conducting the general elections to the gram panchayats in the state.

Notably, in February this year, the rural development and panchayat department had dissolved the gram panchayats, which had completed a five-year term.

In August last year, the state government had dissolved all 13,241 gram panchayats through a notification.

However, the AAP government had to withdraw its notification of dissolution of the gram panchayats after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) challenged its August 10 notification in the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The government had then suspended its two senior IAS officers for taking a "technically flawed" decision on dissolution of the panchayats. PTI CHS AS AS