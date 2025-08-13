Panchayat ghar, common service centres to be set up in Punjab

Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab), Aug 13 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday virtually laid the foundation stone for the construction of 500 modern 'Panchayat Ghar' and Common Service Centres across Punjab at a cost of Rs 125 crore.

Addressing a gathering here, he said a 'Panchayat Ghar' and a common service centre would be built in every village with a population of more than 2,800.

The project is being started from the holy land of Fatehgarh Sahib, the chief minister said, adding a 'Panchayat Ghar' will not just be an office but a central hub for discussions and planning for village development.

Mann claimed the common service centres would become the backbone of the digital revolution in villages, helping locals access various online services such as applying for government schemes, getting admission to educational institutions, and getting Aadhaar cards or passports.

Recounting his government's achievements, the chief minister said 15,947 water channels have been revived across Punjab, and these have reached even the remotest villages.

Unemployment is the root cause of several social problems, due to which the state government is focusing on eradicating this malady, and around 55,000 government jobs have been provided to the youth so far, Mann said.

"The jobs have been provided completely on the basis of merit and in a transparent manner." On the menace of narcotics, Mann claimed that while previous dispensations patronised the drug mafia, the AAP government has launched a crusade against this scourge.

It is a matter of immense pride and satisfaction that 700 panchayats of Fatehgarh Sahib district have signed pledges to protect their villages from the scourge of drugs, he said, adding the day is not far off when, with the active support and cooperation of the people, Punjab will become a drug-free state.

Taking a jibe at opposition leaders, Mann said these political parties are a divided house with every leader desperate to wrest power. "These leaders have no vision for the state as they are only bothered about satiating their greed for power and vesting it by hook or crook," he alleged.

Multiple groups in the Congress and SAD are squabbling for power so that they can "plunder" the wealth of the state, whereas the incumbent government is honestly working for the development of the state and well-being of its people, Mann claimed.

"Due to the concerted efforts of the state government, Punjab is witnessing a paradigm shift to a progressive state from the regressive one during the previous regimes," he added.