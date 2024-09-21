Panchayat head shot dead in Bihar's Samastipur, accused arrested

Samastipur (Bihar), Sep 21 (PTI) The head of a panchayat in Bihar’s Samastipur district was shot dead in Halai area, police said on Saturday.

The assailant has been arrested and an investigation is underway, they said.

The deceased has been identified as Narayan Sharma, the ‘mukhiya’ of Banviro panchayat in Samastipur.

“A call was received by the police around 9 pm on Friday regarding the incident. The accused fled from the spot. A police team immediately arrived at the location and took Sharma to the nearest government hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries,” SP Ashok Mishra told PTI.

“A case has been registered and the accused was arrested following a manhunt,” he said.

Meanwhile, angry villagers blocked the Samastipur-Patna state highway in protest against the killing, while markets remained closed in Halai area on Saturday.

"The blockade has now been cleared and movement of traffic is normal," Mishra added.