Panchayat member in Prayagraj shoots himself dead after rape accusation

Prayagraj, Jul 30 (PTI) A 32-year-old panchayat member in Yamuna Nagar shot himself dead with a revolver on Wednesday, a day after he was accused of rape by a female relative, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vivek Chand Yadav said Deepak was a block development committee member from the Karchhana area.

He was booked at the Karchhana Police Station under charges of molestation and rape.

His family alleged that the "fake" accusations drove him to suicide.

Six people have been booked under the charge of abetment to suicide, the DCP said.

Three of them, including the complainant woman, 35-year-old Rekha Pandey, have been taken into custody for questioning. PTI RAJ KIS VN VN