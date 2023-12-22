Panchayat official stabbed to death in Odisha’s Ganjam

Berhampur (Odisha), Dec 22 (PTI) A panchayat official was allegedly stabbed to death by miscreants in Odisha’s Ganjam district on Friday, police said.

Advertisment

Sushant Kumar Panigrahy, a gram rojgar sevak (GRS) in Karadabadi and Sankuru panchayats, was attacked near Kalamba, while he was going to the block office, they said.

The miscreants fled from the spot, a police officer said, adding, locals had rushed him to the nearby community health centre.

As Panigrahy’s condition worsened, he was referred to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital here, but he succumbed to injuries en route, the officer said.

Though the exact reason behind the attack was yet to be ascertained, police suspect non-clearance of some financial dues as the motive.

Panigrahy is the second GRS in the district to be murdered by miscreants in the last two months. PTI CORR BBM RBT