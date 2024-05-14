Panchayat polls likely to be held in Tripura in July end: Official

Agartala, May 14 (PTI) The Tripura State Election Commission (TSEC) has initiated the process to conduct three-tier panchayat elections which are likely to be held in the northeastern state in July end, an official said.

TSEC has already completed the delimitation of wards and panchayats as per the rules.

"The TSEC has initiated steps to identify polling booths and draft the electoral rolls for the three-tier panchayat elections to gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads. We are trying to complete the process at the earliest," TSEC commissioner Saradhindu Chowdhury said.

The northeastern state has 591 gram panchayats (6,111 seats), 116 panchayat samitis (419 seats) and eight zilla parishads (116 seats).

Chowdhury said the poll panel has set the target of publishing the final electoral roll for panchayat elections by mid-June.

"Once the final electoral roll with booths are finalised, we will recommend the state government to conduct elections. It is up to the government to make a decision on when the election will be held. We are expecting the three-tier elections to be held in July end," he said.

In the last panchayat elections held on July 27, 2019, the ruling BJP had won more than 95 per cent of the seats in gram panchayats, panchayat samitis and zilla parishads, of which 86 per cent were unopposed.

Chowdhury said if the elections take place in the last part of July, the model code of conduct will come into effect by June end. PTI PS ACD