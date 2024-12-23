Panchayat pradhan's husband, son killed in daylight attack in Himachal's Una

Shimla, Dec 23 (PTI) A panchayat pradhan's husband and son were shot dead in a daylight attack in Himachal Pradesh's Una district allegedly over a land dispute, police said on Monday.

Advertisment

The father-son duo were rushed to a hospital following the shooting in the Badsali area in Haroli but they succumbed to their injuries, they said.

Badsali panchayat pradhan Saroj Devi said the accused fired gunshots at her son and husband and even manhandled her. They were killed over a land dispute with some people, she said.

Police said the accused have been identified and a manhunt was launched to nab them.

Advertisment

The deceased were identified as Sanjeev Kumar (51) and Ravinder (26). PTI BPL SKY SKY