Panchayat representatives felicitated on the eve of Republic Day

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Panchayati Raj Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' on Saturday felicitated around 600 Panchayat representatives who have come to the national capital to attend the Republic Day parade.

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj (MoPR) has invited the leaders as special guests to witness Sunday's parade on Kartavya Path.

The guests were selected for their "outstanding" contributions on saturation of beneficiaries under the Centre's flagship schemes in their panchayats.

The schemes include Har Ghar Jal Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), Mission Indradhanush, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat), and Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

The invitees also include panchayat leaders awarded at national and state level for demonstrating excellence in areas such as health, education, women and child development, water and sanitation, and climate action.

The 15th issue of the 'Gramoday Sankalp' magazine was also released at the event.

