Panchayat Samiti clerk held for taking bribe of Rs 7,000 in Latur district

Latur, Apr 17 (PTI) A 47-year-old Panchayat Samiti clerk has been arrested in Maharashtra’s Latur district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 7,000, an official said on Wednesday.

Accused Gemu Rathod had allegedly demanded Rs 8,000 from a retired attendant from his office at Shirur-Anantpal to clear his salary-related arrears. He later brought down the amount to Rs 7,000.

After being alerted about the demand, the Anti-Corruption Bureau laid a trap and nabbed Rathod as he accepted the bribe amount on Tuesday, the official added. PTI COR NR