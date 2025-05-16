Panchayat Samiti staffer caught taking Rs 5,000 bribe in Palghar; arrested

Thane, May 16 (PTI) A contractual employee of a panchayat samiti has been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Friday.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau's Thane unit on Thursday arrested Sushil Bhimrao Katare, a contractual technical assistant at the Wada Panchayat Samiti, inspector Santosh Ambike said.

He said that the complainant had submitted an application seeking Rs 5 lakh under the Mahatma Gandhi NREGA of the state government for the construction of a well.

The official said Katare allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 for himself and Rs 15,000 for his superiors to process the application.

"We caught the accused red-handed while Rs 5,000 from the complainant," he said, adding that the accused official has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR ARU