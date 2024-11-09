Panchayat staffer caught taking Rs 40,000 bribe in MP's Dhar

Dhar (MP), Nov 9 (PTI) An employee of a panchayat was caught while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 40,000 in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Saturday, an official said.

Based on a complaint, the special establishment police (SPE) of Lokayukta caught Manoj Kumar Bairagi, an accountant posted in the Janpad Panchayat of Gandhwani town, while accepting the bribe, Lokayukta SPE deputy superintendent of police Praveen Singh Baghel said.

According to the complainant, a representative of the Balwari village sarpanch, a concrete road was constructed in the village at the cost of Rs 10 lakh, and an instalment of Rs 3 lakh was issued.

The accused official allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 to release the rest of the amount, he said, adding that further legal steps would be taken against the accountant. PTI COR ADU ARU