Panchayati raj elections in Himachal Pradesh likely in third week of December: Minister

Shimla, Oct 3 (PTI) The elections to panchayati raj institutions in Himachal Pradesh are likely to be held between December 15 and 20, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh said on Friday.

He also said that the absence of an organisational set up would not affect the prospects of Congress in the elections.

On November 6, 2024, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge dissolved the Pradesh Congress Committee in Himachal Pradesh along with its district and block units, while state party president Pratibha Singh stayed in the post.

Speaking after inaugurating a Gramin Swad Mahotsav -- a festival of local cuisines -- Singh said that elections to panchayati raj institutions will be held at the right time, and that the state election commission is making necessary arrangements.

He said a roster for the polls would be released soon.

Singh claimed that Congress-supported candidates would win the panchayati raj elections and the absence of an organisational set up would have no bearing on the Congress in the elections.

He said that the state government is continuously working to strengthen the rural economy. The five-day festival of traditional rural cuisines would go a long way in popularising local food, he said.