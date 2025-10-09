Panchayati Raj elections postponed in Himachal Pradesh till restoration of road connectivity

Shimla, Oct 9 (PTI) The panchayati raj elections in Himachal Pradesh, scheduled to be held between December 2025 and January 2026, have been deferred until restoration of proper road connectivity in the state, according to an official notification issued on Thursday.

"Keeping in view the adverse situation, including damaged roads and public and private property, the elections to panchayati raj institutions will be held only after restoration of proper connectivity throughout the state," read the notification issued by Chief Secretary and Chairman of the State Executive Committee, Sanjay Gupta.

However, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh told PTI that if the connectivity is restored by December-January, the elections would be held on schedule.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders have termed the move a "pre-planned, anti-people act" and accused the Congress government of being reluctant to face people due to its poor performance and failure to implement its poll promises.

According to the notification, the deputy commissioners of Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and Shimla districts have requested that an order under the Disaster Management Act 2005 be issued to stall elections until restoration of damaged roads.

The request, forwarded through secretary of Panchayati Raj, indicated that this was to ensure the safety of voters, polling personnel and election material, as well as the restoration of all damaged roads in the state.

The notification pointed out that massive damage was caused during monsoon this year. From June to September 2025, 47 cloudbursts, 98 flash floods, 148 major landslides were reported in the state and 270 people died in rain-related incidents. As many as 1,817 houses were fully damaged and 8,323 houses were partially damaged during the natural calamities. The total loss was pegged at Rs 5,426 crore.

A lot of damage is yet to be assessed and reported, and the entire state has been severely affected by the disaster, the notification said.

It said the decision has been taken to ensure that the general public and polling personnel do not face any inconvenience and that no voter loses the opportunity to exercise his franchise due to lack of road connectivity.

It further pointed out that the elections were scheduled to be held in December and January, when Himachal Pradesh experiences heavy snowfall and intense cold wave.

However, the state government's decision to postpone the elections has drawn sharp reactions from the BJP, which accused it of being hesitant to face people due to its poor performance and failure to implement its poll promises.

"The Congress government is aware that its massive defeat is pre-decided, and hence postponed the elections on the pretext of natural calamity. Earlier also, the elections to urban local bodies were postponed at the last moment," said Jai Ram Thakur, Leader of Opposition in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

The former chief minister alleged that everything was scripted. First, letters were written by deputy commissioners and elections were deferred soon after, Thakur said, asking the government to hold the polls and face people.

State BJP president Rajiv Bindal alleged that it is a well-planned, anti-people decision as the Congress knows that it would draw a blank and all its pradhans will be defeated.

"The Congress party talks about saving democracy but in reality, it is working to harm the biggest festival of democracy. This move clearly demonstrates that the Congress is evading democratic norms," he added.