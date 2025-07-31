Panchayati Raj Institutions foundation of participatory democracy: Arunachal min

Itanagar, Jul 31 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh minister Ojing Tasing termed Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) as the foundation of participatory democracy.

The Minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj reviewed the implementation of schemes and grassroots performance of the department at Boleng in Siang district on Wednesday.

He also reviewed the progress of centrally sponsored schemes and the effectiveness of service delivery.

Tasing directed the department officials to ensure saturation of flagship programmes, transparency in fund utilisation, and active engagement of local bodies.

"Our goals remain clear – to make each gram panchayat a model of accountability, development, and self-reliance," he said.

"Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pema Khandu, we are determined to bring governance to the last mile and uplift every household with dignity and equity," he added. PTI CORR ACD