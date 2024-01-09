Panchayati raj institutions should spread awareness on gender-based violence: Minister

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh on Tuesday said it is the duty of panchayati raj institutions to ensure that villages are free of gender-based violence.

Advertisment

Addressing a workshop virtually, he stressed that gram sabhas have a major role to play in checking gender-based violence.

"Many times women do not speak out in case of gender violence. Through self help groups, we have achieved a lot of success in this regard. It is the duty of panchayati raj institutions to spread awareness about gender-based violence," Singh said at the workshop on role of panchayati raj institutions in addressing gender-based violence.

He said 70 per cent of India's population lives in villages, and it is important to address the issue in the rural areas to ensure gender equality in the country.

Advertisment

"It is your duty to make panchayats more aware about this issue... Panchayati raj should imbibe it in its system in such a way that the gram sabha can play a big role in stopping gender-based violence," Singh said.

He also said gram sabhas should call meetings specifically to discuss issues related to women and children.

He added that empowering women by providing them employment will also play a significant role in reducing gender-based violence.

Advertisment

Role of elected representatives of panchayati raj institutions in mitigating and addressing the issues related to gender-based violence and spreading awareness among the state panchayati raj department, NIRD&PR, SIRD&PRs, panchayati raj training institutions and panchayats were discussed at the workshop.

Sensitive issues like child marriage, human trafficking, sexual abuse, and domestic violence were also taken up to deepen understanding and enhance collective efforts in addressing gender-based violence.

Focus areas include role of UNFPA in capacity building of panchayati raj institutions in addressing the issues related to gender-based violence, strengthening institutional efforts to address gender-based violence at grassroots Level, role of community-based organisations and self-help groups and promoting community-based initiatives to prevent gender-based violence.

A handbook for elected representatives - 'Panchayats Free From Gender-Based Violence' was also released.

Senior officers of the ministries of rural development, women and child development, and home affairs, National Crime Records Bureau and representatives of PRADAN (Professional Assistance for Development Action), TRIF (Transforming Rural India Foundation) and other stakeholders attended the workshop. PTI AO ZMN