Panchayati Raj Ministry to hold webinar on citizen-centric services

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Prioritising citizen-centric interventions to ensure effective and efficient delivery of services and enhancing overall governance at the grassroots level will be the focus of a webinar by the Panchayati Raj Ministry here on Monday.

The webinar seeks to emphasise the crucial role that panchayats, as the third tier of local self-government, play in rural governance, particularly in ensuring the timely and effective delivery of essential services to rural citizens.

"Panchayati Raj Institutions, operating at the grassroots level, are at the forefront of governance, ensuring that government schemes, welfare programs, and citizen services reach every corner of rural India.

"These services, ranging from water supply, sanitation, and healthcare, to digital literacy and infrastructure development, are critical in shaping the socio-economic development of rural areas and improving the quality of life for millions of citizens," the ministry said in a statement Government officials, including chief secretaries and IT secretaries, from all states and Union Territories, deputy commissioners, district magistrates from aspirational districts, and all national e-governance awardees for the years 2022, 2023, and 2024 and their representatives will participate in the seminar.

The webinar will provide a platform for states and Union Territories to discuss their current service delivery models and outline their future plans to make governance more citizen-centric, the statement added. PTI AO DV DV