Panchayati Raj's R-Day tableau depicts SVAMITVA scheme on Kartavya Path

New Delhi, Jan 26 (PTI) The transformative impact of the SVAMITVA Scheme of the Panchayati Raj Ministry was on display at the 77th Republic Day parade on the Kartavya Path on Monday.

The ministry's tableau demonstrated how legal ownership of residential properties is reshaping rural India and strengthening the foundation of 'Aatmanirbhar Panchayats and an Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

At the front of the tableau stood a well-built rural house, resting on an open palm, symbolising assurance, stability, and security derived from property ownership.

The palm, depicted as part of a woman's hand adorned with traditional aalta, a red liquid dye used on hands and feet, emphasised women's dignity and rightful place in household ownership.

A traditional gateway on the float signified prosperity and new beginnings, while prominently displayed house keys represented lawful possession under the SVAMITVA Scheme. A girl and a boy playing near the house reflected a secure and confident future enabled by Property Cards.

The middle section of the tableau illustrated the implementation of the SVAMITVA Scheme. A miniature, well-planned habitation represented structured rural development, while drone-based surveys shown in electronic form highlighted precision and technological robustness in land mapping.

Chuna, lime powder, and markings depicted the transition from ambiguous records to accurate, dispute-free digital property maps. Clean roads, greenery, water bodies, and realistic houses presented a vibrant image of rural progress.

The rear section of the float portrayed harmonious village life enabled by SVAMITVA outcomes. Enactment of dispute resolution reflected peace and fairness; a bank symbolised access to loans using Property Cards. A Panchayat Bhawan underscored the central role of local self-governance.

The SVAMITVA scheme aims to provide legal ownership rights (property cards) to people living in rural inhabited areas using drone mapping. It helps reduce land disputes and enables villagers to use property records for loans and other financial benefits.