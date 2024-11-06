Panchayats best placed to take drug menace by horns: Himachal Governor Shukla

Shimla, Nov 6 (PTI) Panchayati Raj Institutions are best placed to fight the menace of drugs because they are the closest representatives of the people, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said on Wednesday.

"By maintaining close connections with the community, Panchayats can identify individuals at risk and help them seek support before addiction takes hold," he said.

Shukla made the remarks at a workshop organised by the Panchayati Raj Department on drug addiction at Raj Bhawan.

"Young people, in particular, are at risk, and if we fail to address this issue effectively, we risk losing our most precious resource -- our youth," he said.

He said the PRIs could encourage the development of local support groups, rehabilitation programmes, and counselling centres, to complement the fight against addiction.

"Together, we can build a strong, resilient society that not only resists substance abuse but offers support, compassion, and hope to those who need it most," he said.

Shukla also honoured the state's best performing Gram Panchayats on the occasion and released a book on the role of PRIs in dealing with drug use. PTI COR VN VN