Panchayats will receive Rs 750 cr funds soon: Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati, Nov 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said that Fifteenth Finance Commission funds worth Rs 750 crore will be deposited in panchayat accounts soon.

Advertisment

The Deputy Chief Minister, who is also the Panchayat Minister, made this announcement during a meeting with panchayat representatives here and promised that the NDA government will not divert panchayat funds for other purposes.

"Fifteenth Finance Commission funds will be deposited in the accounts of panchayats soon and we will take measures to ensure that a particular panchayat's funds will be spent in that place itself," said Kalyan in an official release.

According to the Janasena chief, the erstwhile YSRCP government had diverted Rs 8,629 crore funds belonging to 12,900 panchayats, and added that he will explore the possibility of returning those funds with the Finance Department. PTI STH KH