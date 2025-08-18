Panchganga river's water level rises amid rain in hilly areas of Kolhapur

Pune, Aug 18 (PTI) The Panchganga river's water level is rising steadily as water is being discharged from the upstream Radhanagari dam after heavy rains in Kolhapur's hilly areas.

Officials said on Monday that water is currently being released from the dam at a rate of 11,500 cusec through its seven automated gates.

Authorities have instructed people living on the banks of the Panchganga river to remain cautious due to the water discharge.

The water level of the river is currently at 30.9 feet at the Rajaram weir, almost eight feet short of the warning level of 39 feet. The danger level for the river is 43 feet.

The Panchganga river, a tributary of the Krishna, originates in the Sahyadri mountains and flows through Kolhapur before joining the Krishna river at Narsobawadi. PTI SPK NSK