Panchkula court complex receive bomb threat; search on

Chandigarh, Feb 9 (PTI) A court in Panchkula on Monday received a bomb threat email, triggering an evacuation and search operation, Haryana Police said.

They said upon receiving the information about the threat, a bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs, accompanied by a heavy police force, were sent to the spot.

Police said that a thorough search is being conducted in the court complex.

Last month, a few schools in Ambala had also received similar threats, but nothing suspicious was found. Prior to that, a bomb threat email was sent to the Ambala Deputy Commissioner's office.

In these incidents, nothing suspicious was found, with officials later confirming that it was a hoax.