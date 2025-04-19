Panchkula to be developed into smart city, says Haryana CM Saini

Panchkula, Apr 19 (PTI) Asserting a developed Haryana holds a vital place in realization of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of a developed India, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that Panchkula will be developed into a smart city equipped with all essential amenities for its citizens.

"If Haryana is to progress, the development of Panchkula is essential," he said addressing a gathering here.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development works worth over Rs 55.38 crore in Panchkula. These include the inauguration of a newly constructed bridge over Ghaggar river built at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

Saini said Haryana will play a crucial role in achieving Prime Minister Modi's vision of making India a fully developed nation by 2047.

The development initiatives launched here have given a fresh momentum and new direction to Panchkula's growth, he added.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stone for two dispensary buildings in Sector 28 and 31 with an estimated cost of Rs 4.64 crore and Gram Sachivalaya in Kanauli village, Barwala, at a cost of Rs 74.38 lakh.

He also announced to give Rs 5 crore for development works in various villages under the Panchkula Assembly constituency.

Expressing his optimism, Saini said, "I am confident that these projects will play a significant role in the development of Panchkula, a city that continues to thrive under the divine blessings of Mata Mansa Devi and Gurudwara Nada Sahib." Taking a dig at the Congress, the chief minister said while they demand an account of the development undertaken in the last 10 years, they must first present the report card of their own tenure.

He said the Congress has consistently "misled public with false claims".

In contrast, Saini said the present Haryana government is creating a new chapter in the state's development journey, guided by the core principles of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas'.

About the project, Saini said the bridge over Ghaggar river has been constructed by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) at a cost of Rs 50 crore.

Spanning 360 meters in length and 16 meters in width, the bridge will significantly improve regional connectivity. It will provide easier access to Zirakpur, Rajpura, Patiala and Mohali Airport, and will serve as a convenient shortcut for commuters travelling to Panchkula's southern sectors, Zirakpur and the southern sectors of Chandigarh.

The bridge is expected to reduce travel distance by approximately 5 to 7 kilometers and ease traffic congestion in the area.

This vital infrastructure is part of the ring road project, which aims to enhance connectivity between Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh, he stated.

Once fully developed, the ring road will help decongest not just Panchkula but also Chandigarh, offering major relief from traffic pressure.

Saini said this is the third bridge in Panchkula connecting sectors across the Ghaggar river.

In addition to benefitting the residents of Sectors 25, 26, 27, 28 and 31, the bridge will also provide improved access for people travelling from Barwala and Ramgarh.

With direct connectivity to national highways 5, 7 and 152, the bridge is poised to become a significant milestone in the development of Panchkula and the adjoining regions of Punjab.

He further shared that the dispensary in Sector 28 would be constructed over 1.30 acres of land, while the dispensary in Sector 31 would be built over 1.20 acres.

Saini said since the formation of the present government, Panchkula has been witnessing a new era of development, with several transformative projects setting new benchmarks for progress in the region.

The chief minister said that since 2014, when the Haryana government undertook the responsibility of public service, both direction and development trajectory of Panchkula and the entire state have seen a remarkable transformation.

"In the last 10 years, we have redefined the meaning of development," he added.

Saini said the construction of a Sanskrit College building is underway in Shri Mata Mansa Devi complex in Panchkula at a cost of Rs 22.19 crore.

Additionally, work on the Shri Mata Mansa Devi Corridor modeled on the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor is in progress, aimed at enhancing the spiritual and cultural significance of the site.

The chief minister said that significant strides have been made in strengthening the healthcare infrastructure in Panchkula.

The district civil hospital has been upgraded to a 300-bed facility, enhancing medical services for the region, he added.

Additionally, Dr Mangal Sen Government Medical College and Hospital is being constructed in Sector 32 at a cost of Rs 1,200 crore.

Saini said a national institute of ayurveda is also coming up in the Shri Mata Mansa Devi campus at a cost of Rs 279 crore. PTI CHS AS AS