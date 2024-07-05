Pandal worker falls to death; firm owner booked

Thane, Jul 5 (PTI) A worker died after falling down while setting up a pandal at a hotel in Bhiwandi town of Maharashtra's Thane district, following which a case was registered against the owner of his firm, police said on Friday.

The incident took place at 5.30 pm on Thursday at a hotel located in Rajnoli Naka area of the city, he said.

Victim Naseem Mujib Khan, who was erecting a pandal, slipped down from the scaffolding and died on the spot. The body of the victim was later sent to a government hospital for post-mortem, an official said.

The case was registered at Kongaon police station in Bhiwandi against the contractor for not providing safety gear to the deceased and for not taking precautionary measures that led to the death of the worker, he said. PTI COR NP