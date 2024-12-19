Pandemonium in Karnataka Assembly over Amit Shah's remarks on Ambedkar

Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 19 (PTI) Pandemonium broke out in the Karnataka Assembly on Thursday over the alleged remarks on the architect of the Indian Constitution B R Ambedkar by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

When the Leader of Opposition, R Ashoka, was speaking during a discussion on the maternal deaths in Ballari and elsewhere in the state, Congress legislator H C Balakrishna interrupted and said he wanted to move a resolution.

Several Congress MLAs stood up holding photographs of Ambedkar and started raising slogans.

Slogans such as 'Jai Bhim', 'We want justice' and 'Remove Amit Shah from Cabinet' were raised in the House, compelling Assembly Speaker U T Khader to adjourn the House for a brief period.

During a discussion on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha, Amit Shah had said, "Abhi ek fashion ho gaya hai - Ambedkar, "It has become a fashion to say Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar, Ambedkar'. If they had taken God's name so many times, they would have got a place in heaven." Shah said the BJP is happy that the Congress is taking Ambedkar's name but the party should also speak about its real sentiments towards him. He pointed out how Ambedkar had to resign from the first Cabinet citing his disagreement with the then Congress-led government's policies, including Article 370. PTI GMS KH