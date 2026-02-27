Pandemonium in Shimla MC House as mayor suspends 9 BJP councillors

Shimla, Feb 27 (PTI) Pandemonium broke out during the monthly general meeting of the Shimla Municipal Corporation on Friday after the mayor suspended nine BJP councillors for obstructing the proceedings.

The BJP councillors disrupted the session over the issue of the extension of Mayor Surinder Chauhan's term. They shouted slogans after being ordered to leave the House, claiming the mayor had no authority to suspend elected councillors as his tenure had ended.

The sloganeering continued for several minutes. The BJP members maintained they would not allow the proceedings to continue until a woman is elected as the new mayor. The confrontation started when the opposition members prevented Chauhan from conducting the House, asserting he had no right to chair the meeting.

Congress councillors responded with their own slogans, accusing the BJP of deliberately stalling the session and being anti-people.

Speaking to the media later, the BJP councillors said Chauhan had no right to continue in office as the ordinance extending his term expired on January 6, 2026. They noted that no fresh notification has been issued by the state government regarding the matter.

"We have nothing personal against the mayor. However, according to the reservation roster, a woman should now be elected as mayor," they said, adding that the "anti-women stance" of Congress stood exposed.

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly had, on February 16, 2026, passed the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Amendment Bill again. The legislation seeks to extend the tenure of mayors and deputy mayors from two and a half years to five years.

The Bill, which replaces an ordinance passed in December 2025, was returned by the governor for reconsideration. The Assembly, however, passed it again in its original form.

Mayor Chauhan said the BJP councillors had made a mockery of the corporation by repeatedly interrupting the House. He added that it takes time for a bill to be cleared after it is presented in the Vidhan Sabha by the government.

The BJP councillors also declared they would refuse water or refreshments during the meeting. This followed a remark by the mayor that the opposition members take refreshments but do not allow the house to function. PTI COR BPL AKY