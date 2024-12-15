Pandher urges SKM to join hands with farmers protesting on Punjab-Haryana border

Chandigarh: Punjab farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher Sunday said he has written to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) to join hands with the farmers protesting at Punjab-Haryana border points over their various demands, including a legal guarantee on the MSP for crops.

His statement came days after SKM leader Rakesh Tikait called for unity of farmers for a "joint fight" to press the Centre to accept their demands.

Farmers under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are spearheading the 'Delhi Chalo march' and have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers made two attempts to enter Delhi on foot on December 6 and December 8. They were not allowed to proceed by security personnel in Haryana.

However, the SKM, which had spearheaded the 2020 farmers' stir against the now-repealed farm laws, was not part of the 'Delhi Chalo' march call.

Addressing the media at the Shambhu border, Pandher said, "We have extended our hands to those brothers who could not participate in the Delhi andolan-2 (Delhi Chalo march). We asked them to forget whatever differences (the unions have) in the interests of farmers and labourers." "We have written a letter to our brothers. We expect a positive message from them (SKM)," he further said.

In the letter, Pandher said they had made an attempt for unity before the start of the ongoing agitation but the efforts could not be successful then because of various reasons.

In 2020, a large number of farmers from Punjab and nearby areas of Ambala gathered at the Shambhu border and broke police barriers to march towards Delhi. The farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, held a year-long protest on Delhi's border points -- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur -- against the three now-repealed farm laws.

Leaders, including Punjab Congress MLA Partap Singh Bajwa, party MP Dharamvira Gandhi, Haryana Congress MLA Vinesh Phogat, Akali leader Surjit Singh Rakhra and Haryana farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni inquired about the health of Jagjit Singh Dallewal (70) who has been on a fast unto death at the Khanauri border point since November 26.

Dallewal, a cancer patient, has been on a hunger strike to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops.

In a post on X, Bajwa said, "Visited Jagjit Singh Dallewal Ji to inquire about his health and was deeply inspired by his unwavering selflessness and determination for the betterment of our farmers. His resolve symbolises the strength of our farming community and their rightful fight for justice."

"I assured him that the Congress stands firmly with our farmers and will extend every possible support to their struggle. I also urge all Punjab Congress workers to stand in solidarity with the farmers and contribute to the ongoing agitation in every possible capacity. Together, we will ensure their voices are heard and their rights are protected," he said.

Meanwhile, Bharti Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) president Joginder Singh Ugrahan said they will hold a 'dharna' outside the district headquarters on December 23 in protest against the teargas shelling and use of water cannons against farmers protesting at the Shambhu border.

Besides a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, the farmers are demanding a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, no hike in the electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases and "justice" for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

Reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013 and compensation to the families of the farmers who died during a previous agitation in 2020-21 are also part of their demands.